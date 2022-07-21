Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Up to $49.34

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $51.55. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 2,188 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.