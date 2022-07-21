Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 798 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 156.6% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $168,588,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

