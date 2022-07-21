Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

