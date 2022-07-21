Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $322,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,084,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.34. The stock has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

