Comerica Bank Acquires 13,578 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

