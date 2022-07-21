Comerica Bank Acquires 754 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 35.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,014 shares of company stock worth $557,507 and sold 554,841 shares worth $70,009,118. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concentrix Price Performance

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

