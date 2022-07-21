Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 592,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $19,856,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,246,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $10,875,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

