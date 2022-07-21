Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

