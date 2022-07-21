Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

