Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LPX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

