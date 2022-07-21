Comerica Bank Buys 184 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tobam lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $365.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.03. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.