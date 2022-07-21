Comerica Bank Buys 320 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Penumbra by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

PEN stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $293.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -735.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

