Comerica Bank Buys 624 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.