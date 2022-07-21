Comerica Bank Buys New Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $204.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

