Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $52.34.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.