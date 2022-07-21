Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

