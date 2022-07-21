Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -123.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

