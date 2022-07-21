Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,018,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.