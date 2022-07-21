Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

MUR stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.