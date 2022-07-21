Comerica Bank Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

OHI stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

