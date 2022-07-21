Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.63.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $216.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

