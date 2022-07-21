Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 173,178 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.