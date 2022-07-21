Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE BKH opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

