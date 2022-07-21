Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

