Comerica Bank Has $2.98 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

