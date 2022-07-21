Comerica Bank Has $2.99 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,722 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

