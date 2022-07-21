Comerica Bank Has $3.09 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Perficient worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity

Perficient Price Performance

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.17. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.