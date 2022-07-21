Comerica Bank Has $3.15 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

