Comerica Bank Has $3.15 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

