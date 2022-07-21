Comerica Bank Has $3.19 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

