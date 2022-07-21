Comerica Bank Has $3.22 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.