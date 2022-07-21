Comerica Bank Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after purchasing an additional 293,160 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $67,178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

