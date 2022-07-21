Comerica Bank Has $3.26 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CABO opened at $1,406.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,266.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,392.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,866.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

