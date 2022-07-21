Comerica Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

