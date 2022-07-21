Comerica Bank Has $3.33 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1,671.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,934,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

DXC stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.