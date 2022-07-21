Comerica Bank Has $3 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 597,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,357,000.

Insider Transactions at KAR Auction Services

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KAR shares. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

