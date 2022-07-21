Comerica Bank Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

