Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

TECH opened at $356.57 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

