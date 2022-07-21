Comerica Bank Purchases 1,486 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Valvoline worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

