Comerica Bank Purchases 210 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.78 and a 200-day moving average of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

