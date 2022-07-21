Comerica Bank Purchases 940 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

