Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $253,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $272,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $5,649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 355.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDACORP by 296.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

