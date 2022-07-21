Comerica Bank Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.45.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

