Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $4,279,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Shares of EXP opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

