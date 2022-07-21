Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.