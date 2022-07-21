Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Blackstone by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 857,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,902,000 after purchasing an additional 121,214 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BX opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.