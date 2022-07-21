Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.73.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

