Comerica Bank Sells 11,066 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,217,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.