Comerica Bank Sells 12,093 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.