Comerica Bank Sells 1,904 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

