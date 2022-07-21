Comerica Bank Sells 355 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

